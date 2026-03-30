Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Monster Beverage stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/4/2026.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Monster Beverage

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Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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