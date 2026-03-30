Jennifer Leyden Sells 31,576 Shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $24,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 316,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,088.40. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

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Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Koch Inc. now owns 115,259,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525,639 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,530,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 943,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 742,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Getty Images

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Images this week:

Positive Sentiment: Koch Inc. and several institutions materially increased holdings in Q4 (Koch reported a large stake raise), signaling activist/institutional support that can underpin the share price. MarketBeat: GETY institutional holdings

Koch Inc. and several institutions materially increased holdings in Q4 (Koch reported a large stake raise), signaling activist/institutional support that can underpin the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter mixed: Getty beat revenue estimates ($282.3M vs. ~$246M) but missed on EPS (reported ($0.22) vs. $0.03 expected) and still shows negative margins and high leverage — a reminder earnings momentum is unstable. MarketBeat: GETY earnings summary

Recent quarter mixed: Getty beat revenue estimates ($282.3M vs. ~$246M) but missed on EPS (reported ($0.22) vs. $0.03 expected) and still shows negative margins and high leverage — a reminder earnings momentum is unstable. Negative Sentiment: Widespread insider selling on Mar. 25: CEO Craig Peters sold ~167k shares (~11.5% of his holding), along with multiple executives (CFO, CTO, CMO, SVPs and VPs) selling sizeable positions — a clear negative signal for sentiment and potential near-term selling pressure. SEC Filing – Craig Peters sale

Widespread insider selling on Mar. 25: CEO Craig Peters sold ~167k shares (~11.5% of his holding), along with multiple executives (CFO, CTO, CMO, SVPs and VPs) selling sizeable positions — a clear negative signal for sentiment and potential near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional insider sale filings confirm the executive sell-off (CFO Jennifer Leyden, CTO Nathaniel Gandert, CMO Gene Foca, and others) — aggregated insider exits amplify negative investor interpretation. InsiderTrades: GETY insider sales

Multiple additional insider sale filings confirm the executive sell-off (CFO Jennifer Leyden, CTO Nathaniel Gandert, CMO Gene Foca, and others) — aggregated insider exits amplify negative investor interpretation. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst moves skew bearish: Zacks moved to “strong sell,” Citigroup cut its target/neutral, and Weiss reiterated a sell — contributing to weaker sentiment and pressure on the stock multiple. MarketBeat: analyst coverage

About Getty Images

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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