Fernando Lovisotto Sells 3,451 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $35,786.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,222,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,680,798.95. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,869 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $29,952.36.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,824 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $18,623.04.

On Monday, March 23rd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,994 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $20,458.44.

On Thursday, March 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,380 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $24,038.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,726 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $80,273.14.

On Monday, March 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $95,809.60.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Vinci Compass Investments stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is 111.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders remain large long?term holders — key executives still own meaningful stakes (Fernando Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro ~341k), which signals alignment with shareholders despite recent sales. SEC Filings

Insiders remain large long?term holders — key executives still own meaningful stakes (Fernando Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M; CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro ~341k), which signals alignment with shareholders despite recent sales. Positive Sentiment: Dividend was raised to $0.17 quarterly (annualized $0.68, ~6.8% yield), supporting income?oriented demand for the stock. Dividend & Data

Dividend was raised to $0.17 quarterly (annualized $0.68, ~6.8% yield), supporting income?oriented demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/liquidity context: price is below the 50? and 200?day moving averages (~$11.77/$11.83) with volume roughly in line with average trading — no single block trade explains today’s move. Market Data

Technical/liquidity context: price is below the 50? and 200?day moving averages (~$11.77/$11.83) with volume roughly in line with average trading — no single block trade explains today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is mixed: some downgrades to Hold recently, but JPMorgan raised its price target earlier in the year; consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. Analyst Notes

Analyst mix is mixed: some downgrades to Hold recently, but JPMorgan raised its price target earlier in the year; consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — roughly 29,564 shares sold across March 16–25 (proceeds ? $305k), a concentrated pattern that can spook investors. Lovissotto Sale

Clustered insider selling by Fernando Lovisotto — roughly 29,564 shares sold across March 16–25 (proceeds ? $305k), a concentrated pattern that can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold ~18,567 shares between March 16–25 (proceeds ? $188k), trimming his holding — sales by a senior finance officer often increase near?term selling pressure. CFO Sales Additional Filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold ~18,567 shares between March 16–25 (proceeds ? $188k), trimming his holding — sales by a senior finance officer often increase near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., Bruno Zaremba) add to the pattern of liquidation; taken together with the earnings miss, investor sentiment has turned cautious. Zaremba Filing

Smaller insider sales (e.g., Bruno Zaremba) add to the pattern of liquidation; taken together with the earnings miss, investor sentiment has turned cautious. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenues ~$47.2M below expectations — this fundamental miss likely amplified negative reaction to insider selling. Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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