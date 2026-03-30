Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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