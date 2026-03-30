BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD Stake Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,981 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 102,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

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