Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust $EVN

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2,320.0% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 924,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 886,136 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

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Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE EVN opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. By focusing on tax-exempt income, EVN aims to deliver attractive after-tax yields to individual and institutional investors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors such as general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, essential service issuers and housing finance agencies.

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