Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in McKesson by 550.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $860.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $907.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.69.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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