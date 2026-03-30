Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,884,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,947,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,895 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,280,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,369,000 after purchasing an additional 599,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $51.22 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

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