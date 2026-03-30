Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,565.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 0.7%

In other news, insider David Bicarregui bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 per share, with a total value of £447,900. Also, insider Matthew Lester bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 per share, for a total transaction of £7,983.36. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON ICG opened at GBX 1,483.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,682.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,937.27. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.43. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

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ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

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