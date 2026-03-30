Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $188.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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