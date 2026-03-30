Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,579 Shares of Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. Celcuity makes up 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,439,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $106.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. Celcuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $120.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celcuity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

View Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Profile

(Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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