Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZT Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZT. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed of the United States dollar-denominated, investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by New York or any of the United States territory, or their political subdivisions, in the the United States domestic market with a term of at least 15 years remaining to final maturity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report).

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