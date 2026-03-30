Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Longview Financial Advisors LLC

Longview Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.8% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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