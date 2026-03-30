Greenfield FTC Inc. Invests $43.08 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Greenfield FTC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,076,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,324,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,134,000 after purchasing an additional 447,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

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