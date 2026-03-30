Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Position Boosted by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,560,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after buying an additional 502,464 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,196,000 after buying an additional 295,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,521,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,621,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $210.73 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

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