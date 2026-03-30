Contrasting Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW)

Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quantum Solar Power and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrun 1 9 12 1 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.41%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Quantum Solar Power.

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Sunrun”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $2.96 billion 1.00 $449.95 million $1.71 7.37

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A Sunrun 15.22% 11.72% 2.08%

Summary

Sunrun beats Quantum Solar Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Solar Power

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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