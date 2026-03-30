Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF $IBDX

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,707,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 899,251 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,611,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 230,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 230,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDX stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

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