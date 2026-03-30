RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,542 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after buying an additional 2,181,269 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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