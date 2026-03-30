MOR Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $282.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.