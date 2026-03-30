Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,942,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,346,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,912,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,017,000 after buying an additional 4,686,304 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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