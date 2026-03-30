C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. boosted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $235.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.85.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 292.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

Further Reading

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