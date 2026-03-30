OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OR Royalties

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

OR Royalties Trading Down 0.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in OR Royalties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR Royalties stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a net margin of 74.30% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.