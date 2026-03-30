Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Up 0.0%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,213,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $28,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth $14,544,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRSU opened at $35.35 on Monday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.42 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Company Profile

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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