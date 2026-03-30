Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,621 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,184.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $382,219.40. This trade represents a 99.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,339. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer?term risk: repeated “stream?flation” could push price?sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad?supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream?flation

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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