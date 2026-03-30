SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,170,832 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 26th total of 916,324 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,083,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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