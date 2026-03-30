Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

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abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.74. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $119.45 and a 1-year high of $295.44.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

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