iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,059,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $23.14 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

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