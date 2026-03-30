Keystone Global Partners LLC Has $22.80 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Keystone Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,144 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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