Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS Shares Purchased by Keystone Global Partners LLC

Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

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Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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