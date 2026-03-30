Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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