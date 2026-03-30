Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $256.27 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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