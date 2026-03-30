Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,314 The Clorox Company $CLX

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 253.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 25.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $101.92 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $150.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.