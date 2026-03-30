Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 4,928,476 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928,476 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.23 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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