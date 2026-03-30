VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 366,412 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 26th total of 494,954 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRME. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on VerifyMe from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut VerifyMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRME. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in VerifyMe by 235.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VerifyMe by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) provides authentication and brand protection solutions to help companies secure products, packaging and digital credentials against counterfeiting, diversion and tampering. The company’s offerings combine physical authentication technologies—such as secure printing, invisible inks, RFID/NFC tags and direct part marking—with cloud-based software to create end-to-end track-and-trace capabilities. These integrated solutions enable customers to verify authenticity at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing through distribution and retail.

Key product lines include on-demand secure printers and customized label materials, embedded secure elements for item-level tagging, and a centralized data management platform that supports real-time analytics, consumer engagement and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

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