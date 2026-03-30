VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,643 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 26th total of 2,395 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $74.27.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.