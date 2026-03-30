VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,643 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 26th total of 2,395 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $74.27.

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VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,952,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter.

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The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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