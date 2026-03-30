Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.50. 259,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 257,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Beacon Energy Trading Down 22.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £559,988.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Energy plc is an international upstream oil & gas company with a fresh approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.