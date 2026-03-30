Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Declines By 29.7%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,616 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 37,882 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
VGASW stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.