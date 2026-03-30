Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Declines By 29.7%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,616 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 37,882 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

VGASW stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

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About Verde Clean Fuels

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Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

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