Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Evergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 138,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

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Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $80.85 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.75%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

See Also

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