Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0%

GPC stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 228.26 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 923.91%.

Genuine Parts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: GPC remains part of the Dividend Kings group (long consecutive dividend increase streak), which supports interest from income-oriented investors and can provide a valuation floor during selloffs. Dividend Kings on the Brink

GPC remains part of the Dividend Kings group (long consecutive dividend increase streak), which supports interest from income-oriented investors and can provide a valuation floor during selloffs. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus and company context — Street consensus still points to roughly $7.90–8.00 FY EPS and GPC has recently given FY 2026 guidance in the ~7.50–8.00 EPS range; these longer-term numbers temper the near-term noise but make the stock sensitive to quarterly misses or guide-downs. GPC Market Overview

Consensus and company context — Street consensus still points to roughly $7.90–8.00 FY EPS and GPC has recently given FY 2026 guidance in the ~7.50–8.00 EPS range; these longer-term numbers temper the near-term noise but make the stock sensitive to quarterly misses or guide-downs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and full-year EPS forecasts and downgraded GPC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell.” They lowered Q1–Q4 FY2027 estimates (Q1: 2.19?2.01; Q2: 2.22?2.06; Q3: 2.13?2.02; Q4: 2.08?1.96) and trimmed FY2027 (8.61?8.05) and FY2028 forecasts, citing weaker expected near-term results — the downgrade and estimate cuts are the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. Zacks Research Ticker Report

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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