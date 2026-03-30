Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $112.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

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