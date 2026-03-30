Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 10.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $89,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,232 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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