Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $203.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $240.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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