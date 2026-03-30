Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 425.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLR. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,998,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,131,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $130.13 on Monday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $168.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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