Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 600,829 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 26th total of 470,908 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 239,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

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Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CHT opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

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