Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/20/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/3/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Eton Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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