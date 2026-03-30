Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 279.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 673,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 688.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $108.47.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

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