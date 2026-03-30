Keystone Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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