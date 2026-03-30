Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2,710.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

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Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

KBWP opened at $116.36 on Monday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $266.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9853 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

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