John Swygert Sells 3,898 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John Swygert sold 3,898 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $348,481.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,731.40. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple upward revisions to Ollie’s forward earnings and quarterly estimates (FY2028 raised to $5.10 from $5.00; FY2029 at $5.81) and nudged several quarterly EPS forecasts higher — a signal that at least one sell?side shop sees stronger-than-expected future profitability, which can support a higher valuation.

Zacks Research issued multiple upward revisions to Ollie’s forward earnings and quarterly estimates (FY2028 raised to $5.10 from $5.00; FY2029 at $5.81) and nudged several quarterly EPS forecasts higher — a signal that at least one sell?side shop sees stronger-than-expected future profitability, which can support a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary piece argues Ollie’s is positioned to benefit from a favorable legislative “tailwind” (consumer/retail policy or demographic shifts highlighted by the author), suggesting thematic support for discount retailers that could boost demand and margins over time. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Positioned to Capitalize on One Big Beautiful Bill Tailwind

Commentary piece argues Ollie’s is positioned to benefit from a favorable legislative “tailwind” (consumer/retail policy or demographic shifts highlighted by the author), suggesting thematic support for discount retailers that could boost demand and margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Ollie’s opened a new store in La Crosse with grand?opening promotions — expansion supports long?term square footage growth but is unlikely to materially move near?term results on its own. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in La Crosse with grand opening deals

Ollie’s opened a new store in La Crosse with grand?opening promotions — expansion supports long?term square footage growth but is unlikely to materially move near?term results on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed one quarterly estimate (Q2 2027 EPS down to $1.16 from $1.18) — a small downward revision that signals some near?term volatility in quarter-to-quarter expectations even as its broader view remains constructive.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,152,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after purchasing an additional 911,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,845,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after buying an additional 773,013 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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