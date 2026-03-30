A Lorne Weil Buys 8,341 Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) Chairman A Lorne Weil purchased 8,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,551.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 581,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,205.92. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A Lorne Weil also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 27th, A Lorne Weil acquired 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, A Lorne Weil bought 21,659 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,364.15.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $6.68 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Trending Headlines about Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%. Research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspired Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chairman A. Lorne Weil purchased ~50,000 INSE shares across Mar 25–27 (~$340k total), raising his stake to ~622,771 shares — a sizable insider accumulation that signals management confidence. SEC Filing – Weil Purchases

Chairman A. Lorne Weil purchased ~50,000 INSE shares across Mar 25–27 (~$340k total), raising his stake to ~622,771 shares — a sizable insider accumulation that signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brooks H. Pierce bought ~20,000 shares across Mar 25–27 (avg ~$6.66–$6.88; ?$137k), increasing his holding materially — insider buys by the CEO can indicate belief that shares are undervalued. Article – CEO Purchases

CEO Brooks H. Pierce bought ~20,000 shares across Mar 25–27 (avg ~$6.66–$6.88; ?$137k), increasing his holding materially — insider buys by the CEO can indicate belief that shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares on Mar 26 (~$6.92/share, ~$69k), raising his stake to ~64,568 shares — another director-level buy reinforcing insider conviction. Article – Director Purchase

Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares on Mar 26 (~$6.92/share, ~$69k), raising his stake to ~64,568 shares — another director-level buy reinforcing insider conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~77%); several hedge funds and market?makers recently initiated or increased positions (LSV, Jane Street, BNP Paribas, Price T. Rowe), which can add liquidity but doesn’t resolve the near?term valuation debate. MarketBeat – Institutional/Holdings

Institutional ownership is high (~77%); several hedge funds and market?makers recently initiated or increased positions (LSV, Jane Street, BNP Paribas, Price T. Rowe), which can add liquidity but doesn’t resolve the near?term valuation debate. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party comparison pieces (e.g., Swvl vs. Inspired) provide peer context for valuation but contain no company?specific operational updates. Peer Comparison

Third?party comparison pieces (e.g., Swvl vs. Inspired) provide peer context for valuation but contain no company?specific operational updates. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (reported -$0.18 vs. consensus +$0.25) despite revenue slightly topping estimates ($77.2M vs. $76.1M); margins and ROE remain negative — these fundamental weaknesses likely prompted investor selling. MarketBeat – Earnings & Ratios

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (reported -$0.18 vs. consensus +$0.25) despite revenue slightly topping estimates ($77.2M vs. $76.1M); margins and ROE remain negative — these fundamental weaknesses likely prompted investor selling. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action has been mixed-to-negative: recent downgrades from Weiss Ratings and Zacks (to sell/strong sell) have increased downside pressure, offsetting some buy-side commentary. Consensus rating still sits around “Moderate Buy” but sentiment is fragmented. MarketBeat – Analyst Ratings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspired Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

Further Reading

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